According to dictionary an anecdote is a short amusing or interesting story about a real incident or a person, like “he told anecdotes about his job or holiday”

Its synonyms are: Story, tale, · narrative, ·sketch, · urban myth, urban legend,· ·reminiscence etc.

And we have gathered few of these for you to read, think and ponder.

Hope you will enjoy a good dig in.

Wishing you all the best for the forthcoming festival of Navratri, Durgapuja, Dashahra & Diwali.

Enjoy and take care of your’s and yourself till we meet again in the month of November with a brand new issue of Lekhni , which will focus on Kashmir. It’s beauty and burning questions. Joy and its pain. Last date for submission of original essays , poems and stories etc. is 20th of October.

Your Friend,

Shail Agrawal

