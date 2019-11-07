Non violence : Osho

“Non-violence simply means you should be so powerful that nobody can be violent towards you. It should not be out of weakness; it should be out of power. Of course, you will not hurt anybody out of your power – you will protect, you will not kill. But you won’t allow anybody else to kill you either.

“So my idea of non-violence is different from Mahavira, Buddha, Gandhi.

“My idea is non-violence should be out of an abundance of power. Don’t use that power to kill, to destroy; but use that power to create, to protect. And if anybody tries to harm you or anybody else, do everything to prevent that harm.

“Violence has to be completely removed from the world, but it can happen only if nonviolent people are powerful; otherwise, how can you manage? If violent people are powerful and nonviolent people are powerless, then the violent people will overrule the nonviolent. That has been our experience of two thousand years.

“I don’t support weakness. I support power; but power with compassion, love and creativity.”

The Last Testament, Vol. 4, Talk #22

