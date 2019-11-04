Poetry Here & Now: Shail Agrawal



Winter

winter is not death

but a time of peace

resting in the womb

to be seeded again

to be reborn

No those withered flowers

Are not dead, just resting

till the coming of spring

Do not mourn their departure

Fallen leaves, do not mourn

the loss of that flowering tree

Once so Fruitful and vivacious

Now a bare trunk wrapped

in its own entangled branches

its failed aspirations

All those dying desires

bleak eyes devoid of any hope

Is just a momentary blip

It will bloom again

Wait for the right season.



Not yet

Dust to dust

They have not found

Other planet like her

still in a frantic search

They fight and loot each other

This race to power

search of comfort

for Me and me only

because

Me and mine is best

but

Shattered Mother Earth

in shock and wonder,

Where and how

All this human lust will end

What will happen

Once they have drilled her up

For the last drop of its’

remaining resources!

Christmas

Velvety laughters overflowing

with brimming glasses.

Exchanged dreams and aspirations

melting in the mouth like a candy-bar.

Kissing, hugging, welcoming,

then dismissing each other.

Smiles and glances flashing all over

competing with those chasing lights.

People engraved in good wishes

enveloping every corner of the room.

In this annual season of fun and frolic,

when the heart is a lit up Christmas-tree

crowned with the shiniest star

and eternity carefully packed,

lovingly gifted, yours sincerely.

Sipping languidly that joyous gauntlet

why not close the eyes, just for once,

under a mistletoe.

Shail Agrawal

