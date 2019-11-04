Favourites Forever: Dylan Thomas

That sanity be kept



That sanity be kept

That sanity be kept I sit at open windows,

Regard the sky, make unobtrusive comment on the moon,

Sit at open windows in my shirt,

And let the traffic pass, the signals shine,

The engines run, the brass bands keep in tune

For sanity must be preserved.

Thinking of death, I sit and watch the park

Where children play in all their innocence,

And matrons on the littered grass

Absorb the daily sun.

The sweet suburban music from a hundred lawns

Comes softly to my ears. The English mowers mow and mow.

I mark the couples walking arm in arm,

Observe their smiles,

Sweet invitations and inventions,

See them lend love illustration

By gesture and grimace.

I watch them curiously, detect beneath the laughs

What stands for grief, a vague bewilderment

At things not turning right.

I sit at open windows in my shirt,

Observe, like some Jehovah of the west

What passes by, and sanity be kept.

The force that through the green fuse

the force that through the green fuse drives the flower

Drives my green age; that blasts the roots of trees

Is my destroyer.

And I am dumb To tell the crooked rose

My youth is bent by the same wintry fever.

The force that drives the water through rocks

Drives my red blood; that dries mouthing streams

Turns mine to wax.

And I am dumb to mouth unto my veins

How at the mountain springs the same mouth sucks.

The hand that whirls the water in the pool

Stirs the quicksand; that ropes the blowing wind

Hauls my shroud sail.

And I am dumb to tell the hanging man

How of my clay is made the hangman’s lime.

The lips of time leech to the fountain head;

Love drips and gathers, but the fallen blood

Shall calm her sores.

And I am dumb to tell a weather’s wind

How time has ticked a heaven round the stars

And I am dumb to tell the lover’s tomb

How at my sheet goes the same crooked worm.

Dylan Marlais Thomas

(1914-1953)

Born in Swansea, Wales, he was famous for his heavy drinking and innovative and new imagery. Most talked about poems: And Death shall have no dominon and Do not go gentle into the goodnight; which keep on resurfacing in different anthologies. Born 27th october 1914 , Swansea, Wales. Died Greenwich village , Manhattan, New york city on the 9’th of nov(aged 39). We can clearly see the influences of D.H.Lawrence, Welsh mythology and James Joyes in his creative thought process and he influenced John Lennon and Bob Dylon.Dylan Thomas died in Manhatten, Newyork city; aged 39. Literary movement Romanticism and Modernism.