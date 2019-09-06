Poetry Here & Now: Minu Agrawal

Reflections

The world has moved a long way

Or we can say thinking has changed

We do not burn women as witches

Nor as Satis

Unmarried mothers are not stigmatized

People are not ostracized or punished

For what used to be called being queer

It is said

Nothing is right or wrong

We must accept everything as it is

Everybody as they are

But how can it be for everything and everybody

How can I accept a paedophile

How can I accept a rapist

How can I accept a mass murderer?

3)

What an amazing instrument human mind is

It believes what it wants to

Sometimes even against all the evidences

It filters the information

Puts it in compartments

Remembers and believes something

And forgets and condemns others

It could be Government

Supplying the information of their choice

People in China were deprived of

The knowledge of one of the greatest

Achievement of fellow men

The man’s landing on the Moon

They were denied the evidence

The photographic journalism and

Television pictures censored by the authority

But what can you say about the

Thinking of the person

Who in spite of all these evidence

Still believes with full fervour

That holocaust never happened !

We all want to have our own way

Don’t we?

The people who are rich and successful

Or are powerful

They do not achieve their wealth, power and success

Considering others’ convenience or position.

For them having their own way is called

Drive, will power and resoluteness.

But for the common folk

It is named as stubbornness

Lack of consideration

Even lack of decent feeling for others!

Minu Agrawal