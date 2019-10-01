Gandhi, The Mahatma said…

Gandhi, the man of the century was a power house of words & action. Here are some of his really inspirational quotes!

1. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

2. First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.

3. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

4. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

5. You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

6. Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding.

7. A man is but the product of his thoughts what he thinks he becomes.

8. Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is daily admission of one’s weakness. It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart.

Journey of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India

9. The essence of all religions is one. Only their approaches are different.

10. It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.

11. Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

12. In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

13. No one can hurt me without my permission.

14. Where there is love there is life.

15. All compromise is based on give and take, but there can be no give and take on fundamentaks, Any compromise on mere fundamentals is a surrender. For it is all give and no take.

16. Self-respect knows no considerations.

17. My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.

18. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems.

19. Faith is not something to grasp, it is a state to grow into.

20. An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi) is also known as “Bapu” or “Rashtrpita” and “The Father of Nation”. The ideal’s of Mahatma Gandhi were Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satya (truth). He not only contributed in India’s freedom struggle but also inspired people across the world and raise the voice against discrimination of caste, colour, religion. He was a simple man with vast ideas and he always give message to others that “Be the change you wish to see in the world”



साबरमती आश्रम, अहमदाबाद, फरवरी 2019