Favourite Forever: John Keats

A Thing of Beauty

A thing of beauty is a joy for ever:

Its lovliness increases; it will never

Pass into nothingness; but still will keep

A bower quiet for us, and a sleep

Full of sweet dreams, and health, and quiet breathing.

Therefore, on every morrow, are we wreathing

A flowery band to bind us to the earth,

Spite of despondence, of the inhuman dearth

Of noble natures, of the gloomy days,

Of all the unhealthy and o’er-darkn’d ways

Made for our searching: yes, in spite of all,

Some shape of beauty moves away the pall

From our dark spirits.

Such the sun, the moon,

Trees old and young, sprouting a shady boon

For simple sheep; and such are daffodils

With the green world they live in; and clear rills

That for themselves a cooling covert make

‘Gainst the hot season; the mid-forest brake,

Rich with a sprinkling of fair musk-rose blooms:

And such too is the grandeur of the dooms

We have imagined for the mighty dead;

An endless fountain of immortal drink,

Pouring unto us from the heaven’s brink.

The Human Seasons

Four Seasons fill the measure of the year;

There are four seasons in the mind of man:

He has his lusty Spring, when fancy clear

Takes in all beauty with an easy span:

He has his Summer, when luxuriously

Spring’s honied cud of youthful thought he loves

To ruminate, and by such dreaming high

Is nearest unto heaven: quiet coves

His soul has in its Autumn, when his wings

He furleth close; contented so to look

On mists in idleness–to let fair things

Pass by unheeded as a threshold brook.

He has his Winter too of pale misfeature,

Or else he would forego his mortal nature.

Wheres the Poet?

by John Keats

Where’s the Poet? show him! show him,

Muses nine! that I may know him.

‘Tis the man who with a man

Is an equal, be he King,

Or poorest of the beggar-clan

Or any other wonderous thing

A man may be ‘twixt ape and Plato;

‘Tis the man who with a bird,

Wren or Eagle, finds his way to

All its instincts; he hath heard

The Lion’s roaring, and can tell

What his horny throat expresseth,

And to him the Tiger’s yell

Come articulate and presseth

Or his ear like mother-tongue.

This Living Hand

This living hand, now warm and capable

Of earnest grasping, would, if it were cold

And in the icy silence of the tomb,

So haunt thy days and chill thy dreaming nights

That thou wouldst wish thine own heart dry of blood

So in my veins red life might stream again,

And thou be conscience-calmed – see here it is –

I hold it towards you.

Last Sonnet

BRIGHT Star! would I were steadfast as thou art¡ª

Not in lone splendour hung aloft the night

And watching with eternal lids apart

Like Nature’s patient sleepless Eremite

The moving waters at their priest-like task 5

Of pure ablution round earth’s human shores

Or gazing on the new soft-fallen mask

Of snow upon the mountains and the moors¡ª

No¡ªyet still steadfast still unchangeable

Pillow’d upon my fair love’s ripening breast 10

To feel for ever its soft fall and swell

Awake for ever in a sweet unrest

Still still to hear her tender-taken breath

And so live ever¡ªor else swoon to death.



John Keats

John Keats was an English Romantic poet. He was one of the main figures of the second generation of Romantic poets, along with Lord Byron and Percy Bysshe Shelley, despite his works having been in publication for only four years before his death from tuberculosis at the age of 25.