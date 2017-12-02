Seminar on ‘Imaging The Text: English Studies And Digital Humanities.’

Re-Imagining the Text: English Studies And Digital Humanities

(A Two- Day International Conference)

24 &25 November 2017

Organized by the Department of English

M.N.Women’s College (MNWC)

Re-accredited with ‘A’ by NAAC

(Affiliated to SNDT Women’s University)

A Report

Introduction and Overview

English is the language of technology and in this era of globalization and multinationals, its usage has become extremely essential for keeping pace with the fast changing trends in today’s employment market. The Department of English of M.N. Women’s College, Mumbai has always been a step ahead in adopting innovative trends in imparting English language skills to the advanced as well as remedial learners of English at the undergraduate level. Student-centric learning which is the need of the hour includes self-learning, collaborative learning, machine learning and others. The online market offers innumerable courses to the learners which leaves the learner confused making it difficult for him or her to decide which course would suit his requirements the most. It is at this point that the role of faculty member becomes very integral in facilitating the learners with choosing the viable options for English language acquisition.

The Two-Day International Conference on “Re-imagining the Text: English Studies and Digital Humanities” aimed to focus on discussing and deliberating upon the scope, methods and challenges in using digital tools and technologies in teaching English to the L2 speakers. Youtube, Google, MOOC, Coursera, mobile app learning, flipped classroom techniques, blogs and others when integrated with the traditional teaching accelerates the process of learning. The papers presented in the conference offered useful deliberations on sharing, exchanging and creating knowledge consortium by connecting faculty members on online forums.

The most interesting part of the Conference was the participation of postgraduate students and research scholars who shared their experiences of the challenges they faced as undergraduates coming from vernacular medium and contributing to make the learning more simple and student-friendly.

Outcomes of the Conference:

Knowledge sharing in terms of creating and devising suitable application software and mobile apps for Indian learners.

Reinforcing the use of digital tools along with traditional pedagogy in smart classrooms

Encouraging group activities, peer learning, collaborative learning, and experiential learning in classrooms

Creating opportunities and infrastructure for learners in internet-challenged classrooms.

Consideration of the socio-economic profiles of the learners.

Forming virtual spaces and communities of learners

Resource Persons:

Dr. Dhrupadi Chattopadhyay (Dept. of English, SNDT Women’s University)

Prof. Vibhuti Patel ( Chairperson, Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies, TISS)

Dr.C.S.Lakshmi ( Director, SPARROW, Mumbai)

Prof. Sir Anril Tiatco(Dept. of Speech and Communication, Univ. of Philippines)

Dr. Jayashree Shinde, Dept.of Educational Technology, SNDT Women’s University)

Prof. S. Pathamanthan (Univ.of Jaffna, Sri Lanka)

Organizers and Collaborators:

Dr. Harshada Rathod-Principal, MNWC

Dr. Rajshree Trivedi- Convener & Associate Professor, Dept. of English, MNWC

Dr. Jayshree Palit- Head, Dept. of English, MNWC

Ms. Trupti Sabharanjak, Ms. Annabel Rebello, Ms. Shifa Shikalgar- Asst. Professors, Dept. of English, MNWC GUILD OF INDIAN ENGLISH WRITERS, EDITORS & CRITICS, Thodupuzha, Kerala.

मुंबई के मणिबेन नानावटी महिला महाविद्यालय में 24 और 25 नवंबर,17 को एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया. सम्मेलन का विषय था – Re -imaging The Text: English Studies And Digital Humanities. इसका आयोजन गिल्ड ऑफ इंडियन इंग्लिश राइटर्स, एडिटर्स एंड क्रिटिक्स के सहयोग से किया गया. इस सम्मेलन में अंग्रेजी, हिन्दी, मराठी और गुजराती भाषाओं में लगभग 70 शोध आलेखों का पाठ किया गया.

सम्मेलन में ‘ सामाजिक परिवर्तन में इंटरनेट की भूमिका ‘ पर डा. रवींद्र कात्यायन ने तथा ‘सोशल मीडिया और हिन्दी’ विषय पर पूर्व प्रधानाचार्या शील निगम ने अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। दो दिनों के इस ज्ञान यज्ञ में सौ से अधिक लेखको, शिक्षको, शोधार्थियों व विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया.

