Contact Us

लेखनी/Lekhni एक अव्यवसायिक पत्रिका है और एक-सी सोच वाले कवि लेखकों को एक सम्मिलित मंच पर मिलीजुली आवाज देने की आकांक्षा लेकर आगे बढ़ रही है। आप सभी मनीषी और सहृदय कवि, लेखक व विचारक इसकी धमनियां और शिराएं हैं। आपके सहयोग और सुझावों का हमें सदैव इँतजार रहेगा। किसी भी आलेख या परिचर्चा या अन्य किसी जगह लिखित विचार लेखक, कवि या आलोचक के हैं। हमारा उनसे सहमत होना आवश्यक नहीं।

हाल ही में कुछ अन्य पत्रिकाएँ भी ‘लेखनी’ ( आंशिक या पूर्ण ) नाम से इंद्रजाल पर अवतरित हुई हैं, जिनका आपकी अपनी इस लेखनी/Lekhni पत्रिका से कोई सरोकार नहीं है।

Recently few other e.magzines bearing the same name ‘Lekhni’ with a prefix or without a prefix have emerged which has got nothing to do with this e.magzine and are not connected or associated with us in any way.

Lekhni is a non commercial magzine providing a common platform to all poets, writers and thinkers, who are passionate and determind towards the cause of humanity and has got something interesting and meaningful to say. However Lekhni does not take any responsibiliy for views expressed. They are entirely the responsibility of the author only.

Request to our readers & writers, We value your feed back and your views and suggestions are always welcome.

अनुरोधः प्रकाशित किसी भी रचना के विचार लेखक या लेखिका के निजी विचार हैं और उनसे सहमति के लिए लेखनी बाध्य नहीं। @hotmail.

Adress to send your work by post: 1a, Blackroot Rd, Sutton Coldfield, Wesst Midlands, U.K. B74 2QH By email: shaila

आपकी रचनाएँ आमंत्रित हैं

लेखनी का मई-जून अंक हमने समंदर पर रखा है। समंदर जिसने सदा से ही चित्रकार, कवि, शायर, लेखक और दार्शनिकों को अपनी और आकर्षित किया है। आपके मन में क्या ख्याल उठते हैं, इसके रूपरंग, रहस्यमय गहराई और उठती-गिरती लहरों को देखकर?

विषय पर आपके संयत, सकारात्मक विचार, कविता , कहानी आलेख आदि का इंतजार रहेगा । रचनाएं आप हिन्दी या इंगलिश दोनों ही भाषाओं में ई मेल पर भेज सकते हैं । रचनाएँ टेक्स्ट फाइल में ही भेजें और अपनी मौलिक रचनाएँ यदि यूनीकोड में टंकित की हुई भेजेंगे या फिर माइक्रोसौफ्ट वर्ड में तैयार की हुई तो हमें सुविधा अधिक रहेगी। रचनाओं की स्वीकृति, अस्वीकृति और प्रकाशन की संभावित तिथी आपको शीघ्रातिशीघ्र देने का प्रयास रहेगा। ई. मेल shailagrawal@hotmail.com भेजने की अंतिम तिथि 15 मई है।

Your contributions are invited:

Lekhni’s May June Isuue will be on the ‘Sea’. Sea, which by its beauty , mystery and depth has fascinated mankind since time immemorial.

Will you like to share your ideas in a creative form on the subject ? Your positive and honest views are welcome in the form of an article, poem or a story by e.mail at shailagrawal@hotmail.com, latest by 15’th